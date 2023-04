The Ant Farm Movie

The Ant Farm Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Looking for a quiet escape a couple rent an isolated lakeside cabin on the anniversary of their daughter's death.

They soon find themselves wrapped in a terrifying mystery when a strange woman appears and their every move seems to be monitored by a mysterious local sheriff.

Director: Robert Shannon Writers: Martina Finch, Robert Shannon Stars: Robert Shannon, Martina Finch, Paul Kelleher