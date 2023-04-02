Rumble/Odysee/Bitchute Exclusive Hot Take: April 1, 2023 News Blast!

Is the news an April Fools Prank?
If only!
Saturday is still a slow news day, but don't get depressed.
We're gonna win this thing!
#politics #news #headlines
Is the news an April Fools Prank?
If only!
Saturday is still a slow news day, but don't get depressed.
We're gonna win this thing!
#politics #news #headlines
The news is crazier than its ever been, but let's skim the headlines with my dog. Because actually reading it is too..
The banks are failing, but don't worry. I'm sure all the rich people will get to keep their money at our expense...