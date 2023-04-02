Rumble/Odysee/Bitchute Exclusive Hot Take: April 1, 2023 News Blast!
Rumble/Odysee/Bitchute Exclusive Hot Take: April 1, 2023 News Blast!

Is the news an April Fools Prank?

If only!

Saturday is still a slow news day, but don&apos;t get depressed.

We&apos;re gonna win this thing!

#politics #news #headlines