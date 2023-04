US: Tornadoes tear through South and Midwest, at least 22 lives lost | Oneindia News

Amid a year that has already seen hundreds of tornadoes and dozens of deaths, even more tornadoes like the ones that tore through Arkansas and Illinois on Friday are expected soon.

At least 22 people died in the devastating storms and violent tornadoes that leveled entire communities in the South and Midwest Friday and Saturday and state leaders in the region have declared emergencies to respond to the damage.

#Tornadoes #USTornadoes #ArkansasTornado ~PR.152~ED.101~HT.98~