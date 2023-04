Mr Bean - Goodnight Mr. Bean | S01 E13 | Classic Mr Bean

At a hospital waiting room, Bean find ways to jump the queue due to his impatience.

Later at a park, he tries to get his camera to automatically take a picture of him standing next to a Queen's Guard, all the while taking advantage of the guard's duty to remain still by doing all he can to comically alter his appearance.

At the end of the day, Bean tries to cure his insomnia with some unusual methods at home.