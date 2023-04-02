S3E1: Looking at Chris Rock's Selective Outrage Netflix Special

Welcome to Season 3 of Use Your Words.

This week we start out things by looking at our Chris Rock's Netflix special "Selective Outrage" (This is rated MA for sure - it is not recommended for anyone - let alone under 18).

Why are we talking and analyzing it?

Because it is something that is in the current culture - it is something that people are talking about around the water cooler as well as the fact that it continues on the social media blaze about the slap heard round the world (aka Will Smith slapping Chris Rock).

Things covered in this special include Chris's thoughts on dating younger women, words that white men can't say, and the slap.

The slap.

Join us as we talk about this and take our first venture into video.