SPURS !! GAME HEIGHLIGHTS MARCH 31-2023

In the latest game, the Golden State Warriors triumphed over the San Antonio Spurs with a score of 130-115.

Stephen Curry led the scoring with an impressive 33 points, 5 assists, and 7 3-pointers for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole added a combined total of 58 points with 31 points and 7 3-pointers and 27 points and 6 assists, respectively.

On the Spurs' side, Keldon Johnson scored 22 points and 4 assists.

The Warriors now hold a record of 41-37 while the Spurs sit at 19-58.