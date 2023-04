📼Mayorkas and The Border App In the Land of the Lost GenXAmerica

You can’t unsee 1974 Sleestak now in any of the hot seat videos as Mayorkas is grilled by members of Congress about the crisis on the southern border.

Watch this mix tape as Josh Hawley questions Biden’s Security Secretary.

May as well pretend it all ends happily ever after with a Tennessee Ernie Ford Hoedown and back to normal.

Everything was better under Trump.

#bordercrisis #mayorkas #joshhawley #funny #MAGA