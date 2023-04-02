FU HOBBS!!! AZ LEGISLATURE CHANGES PROCEDURAL RULES RESOLUTION 1037 TO BAN FOREIGN VOTING MACHINES

As I have stated previously, due to yet another stolen election here in Arizona the legislature can't pass any new bills but that doesn't make them completely powerless either.

They can however and have the plenary power to change procedures on how elections are administered and that is exactly what I and other AZ Patriots have pushing them to do and we finally got it done.

You can and must push your state legislatures to do the exact same thing.

This is how you go around leftist Governors and still make positive change.