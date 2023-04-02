The Book of Daniel: Daniel's 70 Weeks, Part 3 (Daniel 9:26)
This week we will look at the next verse in this incredible prophecy and consider specifically the identity and activity of the coming &quot;prince&quot; and his people?

Was this fulfilled by the Romans in 70AD, as some teach?

Or are we to expect these events as yet-future?

Will he be a Roman Antichrist from a Revived Roman (European) Empire?

Or will he be an Islamic Antichrist from a Revived Ottoman Empire?

This one verse has significant, practical ramifications for the days we are living in and for the end of the age!