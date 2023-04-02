The Book of Daniel: Daniel's 70 Weeks, Part 3 (Daniel 9:26)

This week we will look at the next verse in this incredible prophecy and consider specifically the identity and activity of the coming "prince" and his people?

Was this fulfilled by the Romans in 70AD, as some teach?

Or are we to expect these events as yet-future?

Will he be a Roman Antichrist from a Revived Roman (European) Empire?

Or will he be an Islamic Antichrist from a Revived Ottoman Empire?

This one verse has significant, practical ramifications for the days we are living in and for the end of the age!