The Day of Visitation

2,000 years ago, the Lamb of God came to take away the sin of the world.

God came in the flesh, yet the Pharisees and their followers didn’t recognize this visitation.

They didn’t recognize God incarnate as He rode before them on a donkey fulfilling prophecy.

They missed all of the signs.

Will you?

Join Reverend Kenny Yates as he opens our eyes to the importance of the sign of the times in his Palm Sunday message, The Day of Visitation.