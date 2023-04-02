Stella Rosa on Terrence da spoke well well she devil clothing appears 👿 4/1/23

Tell me this April fools ain't laughing these woman stole contents with my consent let used my contents for credits she doned me dirty when ask removed a contents that dox person she blocked me both on my ig did same to her aswell blocked on tiktok and both her instagram but she pett political inestred typical of her to do scamming for her book very professional but won't let used my contents ever again but at least speaks kinda truth on some sense if such blocker maybe would gave contents but we can see how people act internet in the shellfish matter don't trust her but yeah but hey at least ganval cuckoo bird buy hey she now investigation on aaron carter deaths how that going for don't buy any these lady says am so doned carterverse crap all need to stop this let damn kid rip already aaron carter was performer something know about but anyways enough she used my contents now is my turn this will only Available only on rumble sorry wont put these on youtube dont get strike or remove on youtube screw youtube these best platforms ever to put only on rumble good luck you won't able find it Here none of your people or anyone matter will not find is unreachable but it does which don't think hey doesn't rumble so that some good news these contents its best that way well enjoy guys