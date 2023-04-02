Two-Faced Smiling Vulture Asa Hutchinson Announces TDS Campaign

While all the other announced or potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates at least pretended to show solidarity for President Donald Trump in reaction to the BOGUS indictment by way of corrupt DA Alvin Bragg, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas looked upon that same indictment as an OPPORTUNITITY to act as a VULTURE and announce his candidacy.

The big upside of Hutchinson going full TDS vulture is that it will be great entertainment to see Trump fillet this loathsome vulture into complete humiliation during the primary debates.