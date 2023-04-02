Russian military blogger killed, many injured in explosion at St. Petersburg cafe

An explosion that rocked the ‘Street Bar’ café in St.
Petersburg, Russia on Sunday has claimed at least one life and left 19 people injured, authorities reported.
An explosion that rocked the ‘Street Bar’ café in St.
Petersburg, Russia on Sunday has claimed at least one life and left 19 people injured, authorities reported.
An explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday killed a prominent ultranationalist Russian military blogger as he was giving a..
The explosion at a cafe in Russia's second-largest city also injured 15 people, according to Russian news agencies.