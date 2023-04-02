Church Service - 4-2-2023 Livestream - Palm Sunday Celebration!

Complete Church Service for Sunday, April 2, 2023.

In this Palm Sunday Service we celebrate the presentation of Jesus Christ as the Messiah of Israel during His Triumphal Entry into the city of Jerusalem.

In this message Pastor Larry discusses how the events of Palm Sunday fulfill the prophesy found in Daniel chapter 9 that predicts the very day that Messiah would present Himself to the Nation.

This amazing fulfillment of prophesy proves that Jesus Christ is the Messiah and Savior of the world to the exclusion of all others.