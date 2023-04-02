Nuno Martins, Jean Hébert, Ben Goertzel, Gennady Stolyarov II

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 1 p.m.

U.S. Pacific Time, watch the final session of RAADfest 2022, which occurred on October 9, 2022, in San Diego, California and was moderated by U.S. Transhumanist Party Chairman Gennady Stolyarov II.

The Future Makers Panel featured some of the most ambitious proposals for addressing the problem of aging through an array of emerging technologies – from brain-cloud interfaces enabled by nanotechnology (discussed by the eloquent polymath Dr. Nuno Martins) to incremental replacement of aging brain tissue (a major research focus of Professor Jean Hébert) to the uses of artificial intelligence to help develop and analyze super-long-lived Methuselah flies (one of the projects of Dr. Ben Goertzel) to the use of robots in elder care (our final guest was Grace the Robot).