As Free man, you will always cherish the sea As mirror of his soul/ Atlantic Ocean Rabat Coast

Freeman has always loved the sea as a mirror to contemplate his soul and renew his energy by drawing it from the sound of the indomitable and wild waves.

The dark and discreet free man goes to the sea to empty his negativity there and be reborn from the bottom of the sea and from its deep abysses, thus the free man embarks his secrets hidden in the waves which carry them sincerely and jealously into the depths of the rolling sea.

A natural force that fears nothing