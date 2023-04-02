Comets, Cataclysms, Coincidence? Part 1

This video examines ancient American maps from the mid 1500's until the mid 1800's compared to the modern topography and reveals what appears to be two major cataclysms, occurring in the early to mid 1600's and the second in the early 1800's...the first may have turned California into an island and may have created the great lakes of the midwest, the second appears to have destroyed an ancient lake called Conibaz and may have caused the grand canyon, the great salt lake and the massive destruction in the American west and southwest, as well as turning California into part of the mainland again.