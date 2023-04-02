LSU Beats Iowa 102-85, Wins First Women's Basketball Championship

LSU made history on Sunday when it defeated Iowa to win the program’s first women’s basketball national championship.
LSU made history on Sunday when it defeated Iowa to win the program’s first women’s basketball national championship.
The Tigers fended off Iowa 102-85 in the women's national championship basketball game.
ViewThe Final Four for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is set, and unlike the men’s tournament, a few favorites actually..
LSU is going to the women's national championship game for the first time, beating top-seeded Virginia Tech 79-72 in a national..