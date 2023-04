Incident Report - The "Nashville Incident" pt.1 - Facts vs Fiction

This is part 1 of a multi-part series regarding the shooting that occurred at The Covenant School on 3/27/23.

In this stream, we will be discussing what we KNOW now, and possibly debunk some of the bad information that has been circulating about this incident.

Hopefully, we also get to discuss some thoughts on where we go from here...