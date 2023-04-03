Quippers United: Rumblin' Man! EUSONG, SIX, JOHNNY, and ANGELA guesting! (04/02/2023)

Good evening everbody, and welcome back to Quippers United!
Be sure to play along from the audience by going to jackbox.tv in your web browser and using the room code ----!
Tonight's winner will recieve a case of Bud Light, the beverage of choice for homosexuals.
If you're a homo, want to be a homo, or are undergoing a dramatic lifestyle change to avoid amditting that you're a homo, then Bud Light is the beer for you!
Studies show that Bud Light tastes better than a cock in your mouth.
So remember: Real gays drink Bud.