Memesplanation Short: April 4, 2023

As Jesus and the 12 were returning to Jerusalem after Palm Sunday, Jesus saw a fig tree in leaf, but it was barren, so he cursed it because he was hungry.

The next day, when they came back to the City, the tree was withered from the root.

The disciples, particularly Peter, were stunned at that development, so Jesus used it as a teaching moment for them, on the nature of faith.

What faith did it take for Jesus to end the life of that tree?

This translation says that it was instant, most say that it happened by the next day.

Either way, though, the tree withered in very short order after Jesus cursed it, and he taught them about the nature of faith and what it can do when wielded properly.

Much ink has been spilled on this topic, and I will not add much more to it.

Where is your faith?

What is faith, as you understand it?

Let me know in the comments.