'It's nothing new,' neighbor speaks on crime in North Las Vegas neighborhood after recent murder-suicide

A man and woman in their 40's were reported dead with gunshot wounds.

It's unknown so far as to who shot who before turning the gun on themself.

Police investigate the incident as a murder-suicide.

Angelina Dixson reports.

Coverage: https://www.ktnv.com/news/man-and-woman-found-dead-in-apparent-murder-suicide