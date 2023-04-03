First day in school

Essay writing is an essential part of a student’s life.

The first day of school is a special event in everyone’s life, and it is filled with some fond memories that will stay with us forever.

An essay on the first day of school in English will help kids remember the events that occurred on their first day of attending school while improving written and analytical skills.

This essay for classes 1, 2 and 3 will be ideal for the students as they will enjoy thinking about fun memories while learning to construct meaningful sentences to write an amazing composition.