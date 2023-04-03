Should You Be FORCED To Use Pronouns? (Reaction)

Jordan Peterson is renowned for his ideologies, but I found the discussion rather interesting.

At what line do transgender rights cross the boundary of freedom of speech.

We live in a free country, but free does not always mean fair.

This is known to be true due to environmental learning and cultural discrepancies between groups of people.

Advocates for this bill lack awareness of the ripple effect it could spawn in the future generations.

Here are my thoughts on the transgender pronoun situation.