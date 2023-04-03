Jeep® brand at 57th Annual Easter Jeep Safari™ - Jeep Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Over the hills and through the Canyonlands National Park we go with the cross-trekking 2023 Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept.

The all-new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer vehicles reinterpret their own legacies and take the premium SUV into uncharted territories of comfort and adventure.

With this in mind, the go anywhere, do anything concept vehicle takes off-road exploration to the next level – and in true Grand Wagoneer style.

The Grand Wagoneer Overland concept leverages the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 engine to lead adventure-seekers further off the beaten path.

Delivering 510 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft.

Of torque, the powerful Hurricane engine offers premium performance while also delivering improved fuel economy versus many competitors’ naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines.

The overlanding-inspired concept boasts an incredible amount of appointments inside and out.

The concept’s main feature is a custom RedTail Overland Skyloft affixed to the top of the Grand Wagoneer’s roof.

The carbon-fiber constructed Skyloft unfolds in around 10 seconds from the inside by simply pushing up with one arm.