Russian ambassador confirms nuclear weapons will be stationed at Belarus|Oneindia News

In a development that can heighten tensions, the Russian Ambassador to Belarus said yesterday that Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed close to Belarus’ borders with NATO neighbors.

The precise location for the deployment of nuclear weapons has not been made public yet.

Belarus shares a 1,250-kilometer border with NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

This step may further intensify the simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

