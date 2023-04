Dame Arlene Phillips: I feel I'm dreaming at Olivier Awards

Choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips says she is "so excited" and says "it seems unreal" that she gets to hold an Olivier Award after she is honoured a special award for her contribution to theatre.

Report by Rowlandi.

