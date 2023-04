Magnum P.I. S05E09 Out of Sight, Out of Mind

Magnum P.I.

5x09 "Out of Sight, Out of Mind" Season 5 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - Magnum and Higgins take on a case that sends Higgins inside a psychiatric hospital.

Katsumoto and his son, Dennis, head to the mainland to look at colleges, but their trip takes a harrowing turn when a run-in with a local turns ugly.