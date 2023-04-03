RT News - April 3 2023 (09:00 MSK)

A Russian war correspondent has been killed in an explosion in Saint Petersburg, with at least 32 more people injured, including a 14 year old girl.

We spoke to a victim of the attack.

A woman is suspected of bringing the bomb into the cafe before the blast took place.

Witnesses say she handed the explosive device - disguised as a statue - to the correspondent.

'Russian journalists are constantly targeted by the Kiev regime' - that's the response from the Russian foreign ministry to the attack also condemning the West for turning a blind eye to the 'witch hunt' against war correspondents.