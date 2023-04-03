Swimming with Whale Sharks near Cancun 2023.

I decided to go to Cancun for the first April.

Not a big fan of things that go boom and in Washington, DC people have been shooting off fireworks every night for about a week now.

Had the pleasure of diving with whale sharks on Sunday.

Highly recommend the tour if you go during the months of May through September when the sharks are near Cancun to feed on plankton.

Tour operators have been hit hard economically & the guides at #contoyadventures were great.

In some aspects I found Mexico to be more strict than DC about wearing masks and most places will take your temperature before you can enter.