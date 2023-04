PM: We can't turn a blind eye to prevalent grooming gangs

Prime minister Rishi Sunak says the problem of grooming gangs are more prevalent in communities "than people are comfortable acknowledging" and vows a "crackdown on perpetrators" by launching a new taskforce.

Report by Rowlandi.

