Ayodhya's Rishi Singh lifts 'Indian Idol 13' trophy

Ayodhya's Rishi Singh was named the winner of 'Indian Idol 13' late on Sunday night.A favourite right from the start, Rishi takes home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a car as well.

