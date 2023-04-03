Ayodhya's Rishi Singh lifts 'Indian Idol 13' trophy

Ayodhya's Rishi Singh was named the winner of 'Indian Idol 13' late on Sunday night.A favourite right from the start, Rishi takes home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a car as well.
The popular reality show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar
