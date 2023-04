Trans Activist Attacks Billboard Chris & Dylan Mulvaney Is New Bud Light Spokesperson | Ep. 307

Bud Light makes Dylan Mulvaney their spokesperson, for no other reason than to honor a "woman." Plus, transgender activists violently assault Billboard Chris at a Trans Day of Visibility event.

In the wake of these events and the Nashville shooting, Liz breaks down the evilness behind this pervasive ideology and answers the question, "Why should conservatives care about the spread of the trans movement?" This is The Liz Wheeler Show.