LAL Daily — April 3, 2023 — Conspiracy Against Rights, Jury Nullification ,and Judicial Gag Orders

It is Day 62 at the Hotel California aka Gilligan's Island aka United States v.

Joseph Biggs, et al., the trial in which five (5) members of the Proud Boys face charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the events of January 6, 2021.

Weeks ago, Norm predicted that he'd be lucky to be home in time for Easter.

Just on the other side of Palm Sunday, how close will his prediction be?