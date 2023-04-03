French minister Marlene Schiappa slammed for appearing on the cover of 'Playboy' | Oneindia News

French government minister Marlene Schiappa has come under fire from members of her own party after appearing on the front cover of Playboy magazine.

Schiappa, who has been a government minister since 2017, appeared on the cover of the magazine to accompany a 12-page interview she did on women’s and LGBT rights.

Marlene Schiappa, who is the current Minister for the Social Economy and French Associations, was photographed for the cover wearing a white dress.

