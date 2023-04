RISE UP 4.3.23 @9am: BE A WARNING SIGN IN THE FACE OF LAUGHTER!

RISE UP Ep.#80!

When everyone is leaving you and laughing at you, you are doing the right thing.

When you are following Christ, you will be rejected by the world.

You are not only a light but a warning sign for the world.

Do not waver for any reason.

You are doing the right thing.

Please help me spread the #gospelnotgossip