Abuse claims ignored due to 'political correctness', says PM

Rishi Sunak says claims of sexual exploitation and grooming gangs were ignored due to "cultural sensitivity and political incorrectness".

He says the new task force aimed at tackling this will have "better data analytics" to "identify perpetrators".

Report by Rowlandi.

