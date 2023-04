PM: Extremely disappointed with NEU as strikes announced

Rishi Sunak says he is "extremely disappointed" with the NEU announcing new strike days, after "a very reasonable offer" was put forward by the government.

The PM says this would be "enormously damaging" to children's education in the exam period.

Report by Rowlandi.

