The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1033- ASA 2024! And Other Weekend News

With the former President of the United States battling some very unusual legal problems, the are certain to be other candidates who will consider throwing their hats into the ring, and we got a major announcement this weekend of just that happening.

I know- very generous use of the term “major” but this certainly could be the start of plenty of crazy if Democrats are successful in their quest to criminalize their biggest opponents in 2024.

Yeah- it’s worth the laugh.

There’s plenty of other serious news to consider, so let’s do that!

Welcome to The Morning Knight LIVE!