These Chefs Source Wild Ingredients for their ‘Wild Flavors’ Project Straight From the Amazon Rainforest

It’s no secret that the Amazon rainforest is one of the most biodiverse places on the planet and that means tons of crazy foods you’ve likely never tried.

And this is just a small sample of what they have on offer, all part of a new project by Bolivian and Peruvian chefs.

Translated to English the initiative is called “Wild Flavors” and they’re certainly delivering on that.

Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.