LFA 4.3.23 @11am: STAY FOCUSED ON THE MISSION!!

MTG leaves 60 minutes speechless - Judge will likely silence Trump with Gag order!

- Trump scheduled to leave Mar a Lago at noon - Another deep state leak from feds on Trump - Dems using 2022 MI model to stop real conservatives from running - Jesse Waters tells Sen.

Hawley to do something!

- The world is cutting the US off of oil and recruiting others to leave the US Dollar - Another loss for US as Japan buys from Russia - China balloon collected military secrets for CCP - John Fetterneck is back - David Hogg shooting guns in video - House Gop to end immunity for woke prosecutors - Trump killing it in the polls and in the fundraising