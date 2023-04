Hashim Thaçi: Kosovo ex-President stands trial in The Hague for war crimes | Oneindia News

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He went on trial today with three co-defendants, accused of killing nearly 100 people and other atrocities including enforced disappearances.

The allegations date from Kosovo's independence war against Serbia in 1998-99 in which more than 10,000 died.

