6 Facts About the Passover Holiday

6 Facts About the Passover Holiday.

This year’s Passover celebration falls on April 5th and ends on April 13th.

Whether you’re personally participating or not, it’s important to understand this significant Jewish holiday.

Here are six key facts to help you out.

1.

Why is Passover celebrated?, To remember and celebrate the biblical story of God freeing the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt.

2.

When is Passover?, The Hebrew calendar doesn’t match the Gregorian calendar, so the date of Passover shifts every year.

3.

What is a Haggadah?, A Haggadah is a book used during the seder to tell the story of Passover.

4.

What is a seder?, The Hebrew word translates to “order” and is a ritual that involves food, song, storytelling and family.

5.

What are traditional Passover foods?, There are ceremonial foods such as lamb shank, roasted egg, celery and bitter greens.

6.

What foods cannot be eaten?, Foods made of fermented grains, known as “chametz,” are not permitted as well as foods not labeled "kosher."