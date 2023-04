NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announces Finland to officially join NATO on Tuesday | Oneindia News

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Finland will become the 31st member of the military alliance on Tuesday; Marburg Virus: US health body issues warning after virus outbreak in Africa; German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrives in Ukraine via train on surprise visit; Papua New Guinea was hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, no tsunami warning issued.

#Finland #NATO #JensStoltenberg ~PR.151~ED.103~GR.124~HT.99~