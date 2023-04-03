Ryuichi Sakamoto, Famed Musician and Composer, Dead at 71

‘Associated Press’ reports that the Japanese musician died on March 28.

Revealed in a statement by Japanese record label Avex, Sakamoto died while undergoing cancer treatment.

After being first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, it had become terminal in 2022, just one year after he revealed he had rectal cancer.

He composed music for major motion pictures like ‘The Last Emperor’ and ‘The Revenant.’ .

Sakamoto was a pioneering electronic musician for his work with Yellow Magic Orchestra in the 1970s.

He is known for being one of the first artists to use electronic elements in popular music.

And is credited with creating songs that influenced techno and hip-hop.

He has worked with a wide range of musicians including Iggy Pop, David Bowie and Bernardo Bertolucci.

A statement released to his website on Sunday read, "We would like to share one of Sakamoto's favorite quotes: 'Ars longa, vita brevis.'

Art is long, life is short." .

