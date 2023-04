A Warning To Those Blaming the Military for the Covid Bioweapon Injections

One of the weaknesses of the anti-covid vaxx community is that there is not a cohesive message.

Everyone is working as an individual, which means there’s all sorts of theories being thrown around.

You’ve got some people talking about snake venom in the water, while others are claiming that Big Pharma owns your body if you are jabbed.

Others claim the FDA never approved the Comirnaty jab, while others put all the responsibility on the military, giving a pass to Big Pharma.