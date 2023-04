NEU members vote to reject government's pay & funding offer

NEU Joint General Secretary Mary Bousted addresses Education Secretary Gillian Keegan by saying "why do you think teachers in England are worth less than teachers in Scotland and Wales" as members vote to reject the government's pay and funding offer.

Report by Rowlandi.

