Two women attacked with yoghurt in Iran arrested for not covering hair

Two women have been arrested in Iran for not covering their hair in public, after having a tub of yoghurt thrown over them.

Video footage that went viral on social media showed two female customers being approached by a man who engages them in conversation.

He then takes what appears to be yoghurt from a shelf and throws it over their heads.

Iran’s judiciary said the two women had subsequently been detained for allegedly violating the country’s hijab rules.

It added that the man had also been arrested for disturbing the public order