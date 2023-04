World Health Organization Power Grab - Part 1 with Guest Michele Bachmann

How would our lives change if the United States signed away its decision-making authority to the World Health Organization?

According to Michele Bachmann, that could be our future if the U.S. stays in the WHO, and if Christians remain silent.

On today’s edition of Family Talk, Dr. James Dobson and Michele, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, discuss this topic of concern, and how it could affect our freedoms for years to come.