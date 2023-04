WRONGTHINK 4.3.23 @3pm: THE DISSIDENTS WILL NOT BE SILENCED

THE TWO MOST HATED MEN IN THE WORLD ARE DEFEATING THE MATRIX: DONALD J.

TRUMP AND ANDREW TATE.

DESPITE THE MANY ATTEMPTS TO SILENCE THEM, THEY *ARE* WINNING.

DONALD TRUMP’S POLLS ARE SURGING THANKS TO THE INDICTMENT NEWS, AND THE TATE BROTHERS WERE JUST RELEASED FROM PRISON AFTER BEING LOCKED UP IN ROMANIAN PRISON WITHOUT ANY FORMAL CHARGES FOR ALMOST 3 MONTHS.

WE’LL BREAK DOWN WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON HERE AND WHY I BELIEVE THIS IS A TURNING POINT FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD.